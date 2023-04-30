Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.75 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

