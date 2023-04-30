Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $429.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.54) EPS.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

