Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of HA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

