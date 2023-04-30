HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.