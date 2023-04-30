Head to Head Analysis: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) versus Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.67 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Matrix Service $707.78 million 0.18 -$63.90 million ($2.26) -2.11

Profitability

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -7.79% -21.46% -10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and Matrix Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Matrix Service on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co. engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services to investor-owned utilities including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installation, upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment provides services in the downstream and midstream petroleum industries, which engages in refining crude oil and processing, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment focuses on work related aboveground storage tanks and terminals. The company was founded by Bill Lee, Doyl D. West, Harold Morgan, and Martin Lee Rinehart on April 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

