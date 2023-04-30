Head-To-Head Comparison: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Key Tronic and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 697.87%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $525.57 million 0.14 $3.38 million $0.38 18.00 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.85 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Key Tronic and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 0.78% 1.62% 0.49% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Summary

Key Tronic beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.