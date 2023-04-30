Head to Head Review: Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) versus Its Peers

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 23.99% 16.17% 1.10% Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 24.90% 13.02% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 902 7656 6629 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million $13.49 million 6.21 Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors $1.61 billion $330.41 million 8.29

Southern Michigan Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp competitors beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

