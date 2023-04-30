Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.11 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $502.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.