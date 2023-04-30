Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 454,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

