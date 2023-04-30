Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

