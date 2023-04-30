Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES opened at $145.06 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

