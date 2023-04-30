Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,181.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,181 ($14.75) and last traded at GBX 1,174.40 ($14.67), with a volume of 53968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,157 ($14.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSX. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.68) to GBX 1,285 ($16.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.15).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.03.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.96) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($187,394.50). In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($562,451.98). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($187,394.50). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.