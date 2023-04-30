Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.00-$2.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

