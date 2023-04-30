Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

