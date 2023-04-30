Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.1%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60. Approximately 2,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

