Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

