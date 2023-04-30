Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

