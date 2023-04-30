Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $201.66 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.