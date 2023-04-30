Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

NYSE H opened at $114.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

