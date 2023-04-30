Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $808.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.96. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.