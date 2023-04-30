IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

