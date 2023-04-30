IDEX Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.39.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

