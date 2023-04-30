IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $492.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.