Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

