IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

