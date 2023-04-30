Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY23 guidance at $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.40-$9.80 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.46.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.