IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IMAX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 254,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 223,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

