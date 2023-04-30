Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PI stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,706.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $166,254.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,574 shares in the company, valued at $39,354,128.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

