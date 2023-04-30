Informa’s (INF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 805 ($10.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 718.57 ($8.97).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 722.60 ($9.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 722.60 ($9.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 682.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,028.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,111.11%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

