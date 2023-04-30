Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.47.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
