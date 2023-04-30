Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.35.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.