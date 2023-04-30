Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 163,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,192% compared to the typical volume of 4,952 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.