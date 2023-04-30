Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys 10,914 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 10,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,947.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

MNSB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

