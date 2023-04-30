Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $326,649.38 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,617.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.