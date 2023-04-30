Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 18%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 458,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 112,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

