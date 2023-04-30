Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $304.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.