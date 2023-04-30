Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PID. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

