Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after buying an additional 482,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

