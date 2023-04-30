Investors Buy Large Volume of Hormel Foods Put Options (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,833 put options.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRL opened at $40.44 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

