iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

