iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after buying an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,585,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

