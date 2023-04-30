iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and traded as high as $31.73. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 268,415 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

