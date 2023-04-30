iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

