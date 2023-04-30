iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

