iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,946,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

