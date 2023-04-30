James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,243.79

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.79 ($15.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($15.49). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,255 ($15.67), with a volume of 16,035 shares.

The company has a market cap of £253.13 million and a PE ratio of 657.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,264.35 ($2,827.96). 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

