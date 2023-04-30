Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.91 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

