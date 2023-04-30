Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $12.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.70. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.22 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.