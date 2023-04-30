Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Navient Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

