Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

