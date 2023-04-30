Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.93. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

